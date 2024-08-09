Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $32.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $34.10 on Friday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,660.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $1,096,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,660.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 859.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

