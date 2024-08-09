Quebecor (QBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

