QuarkChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177.92 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market cap of $69.45 million and approximately $177.92 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,022,571,276 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

