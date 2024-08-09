Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.460-5.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $597.5 million-$601.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $605.6 million. Qualys also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.46 to $5.62 EPS.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $127.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,727. Qualys has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.