Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.280-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.8 million-$151.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.7 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.460-5.620 EPS.

Qualys stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.13. The company had a trading volume of 548,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,895. Qualys has a 12-month low of $121.64 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.11.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.92.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

