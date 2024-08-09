QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 2.1%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $161.58 and last traded at $161.34. Approximately 1,967,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,402,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.95.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.74 and its 200-day moving average is $178.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.01, for a total transaction of $1,539,081.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,029 shares of company stock worth $6,006,266 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

