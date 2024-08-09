Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Essent Group Ltd. Increased by Roth Capital (NYSE:ESNT)

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Essent Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Essent Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS.

ESNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ESNT

Essent Group Trading Up 1.3 %

ESNT stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,229,000 after acquiring an additional 440,385 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,326,000 after acquiring an additional 258,246 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Essent Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,295,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,450.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

About Essent Group

(Get Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.