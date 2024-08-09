Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Increased by B. Riley

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.37.

NYSE AMC opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

