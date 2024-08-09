Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Linde in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.87 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Shares of LIN opened at $447.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $440.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $215.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

