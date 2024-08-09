Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Green Brick Partners, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 74,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

