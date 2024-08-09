Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Cut by Analyst

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Outdoors in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $172.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JOUT opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $372.90 million, a P/E ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $59.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

