Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Decreased by Analyst

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for VAALCO Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VAALCO Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

VAALCO Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

EGY opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $656.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.19. VAALCO Energy has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,988,000 after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,813,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 701,568 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,417,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 134,615 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,790,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,318,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.