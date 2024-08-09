Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 20051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 114.72%.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

