Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.17.

PEG opened at $79.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $81.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,839,000 after buying an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,584,000 after buying an additional 259,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

