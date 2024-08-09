PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $64.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

PTCT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. 149,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,097. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 20.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 108.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,756,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

