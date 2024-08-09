Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Issues Earnings Results

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.37, Zacks reports.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARA remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,284. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.85. Protara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protara Therapeutics

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 70,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $230,376.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,588 shares of company stock worth $671,847. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

Featured Stories

