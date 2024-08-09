Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

PTGX stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. 530,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,516. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 35,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,231,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,137,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,650 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.