Propel Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:PRL)

Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Propel stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 37,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,238. Propel has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19.

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.45 million.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Propel from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

