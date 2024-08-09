Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Prologis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. Prologis’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Prologis stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

