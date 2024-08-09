Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prologis by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after purchasing an additional 263,649 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $18,551,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.76. 1,232,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.