Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Progyny also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.57 to $0.64 EPS.
Shares of PGNY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,591,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,893. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. Progyny has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $42.08.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 362,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 362,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,877,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $41,506.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $286,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
