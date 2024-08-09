Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.
Primoris Services Stock Up 4.8 %
Primoris Services stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 466,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,505. Primoris Services has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $57.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
