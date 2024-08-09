Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.

Primoris Services Stock Up 4.8 %

Primoris Services stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 466,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,505. Primoris Services has a one year low of $28.96 and a one year high of $57.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

Primoris Services Company Profile

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $778,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,429.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $663,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,831 shares of company stock worth $2,807,646. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.