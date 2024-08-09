Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$113.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on PBH shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$112.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$86.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$84.66 and a 12-month high of C$113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.45 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

