Premium Brands Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Premium Brands Stock Down 0.9 %
TSE PBH opened at C$86.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$91.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.50.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
