Premium Brands Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

TSE PBH opened at C$86.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$113.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$91.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.50.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

