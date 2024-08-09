Premia Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Premia has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $134.99 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Premia Token Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

