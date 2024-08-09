Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Trading Up 50%

Shares of Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) were up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 117,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 103,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06.

Get Prairie Provident Resources alerts:

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post 0.0801527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prairie Provident Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prairie Provident Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.