Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Down 15.5 %
NYSE PW opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.
Power REIT Company Profile
