Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Down 15.5 %

NYSE PW opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

