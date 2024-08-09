PotCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9.58 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and $9.58 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00099575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010205 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

