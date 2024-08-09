Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Post stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Post has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $114.28.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Post by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Post by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 56.8% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

