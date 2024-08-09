Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Shares Up 1.1%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €39.51 ($43.42) and last traded at €38.83 ($42.67). 615,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 502,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.41 ($42.21).

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.32.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

