Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Porch Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Porch Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 1,237,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,288. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.78.
Insider Activity at Porch Group
In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Porch Group
About Porch Group
Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Porch Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.