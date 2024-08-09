Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Porch Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 1,237,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,288. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Porch Group has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.78.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRCH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

