Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 11,805,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 40,080,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

