PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

Separately, Benchmark cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MYPS

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.63. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $72.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,313 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 164,166 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 300,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.