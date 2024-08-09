Piper Sandler Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.50. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

SKIN stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,924. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The stock has a market cap of $148.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.56 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $856,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

