Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 288.05% from the company’s previous close.

MultiPlan Stock Down 7.7 %

NYSE:MPLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. 1,200,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $166.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.56.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 122.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MultiPlan will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other MultiPlan news, CFO Douglas Michael Garis acquired 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,721,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,891,165 shares of company stock worth $651,161 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 482,944 shares in the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 98.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 770,826 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 19.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

