Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALHC. Stephens increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of ALHC opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,973,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,554 shares of company stock worth $2,154,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

