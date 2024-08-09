Piper Sandler Boosts Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target to $5.00

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Vimeo Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $812.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.77.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 4,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 53.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
