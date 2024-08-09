Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni Sells 6,500 Shares

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPC stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

