PHSC (LON:PHSC) Trading Down 7.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.31). Approximately 26,717 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 21,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

Specifically, insider Stephen A. King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total value of £4,375 ($5,591.05). 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from PHSC’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

