Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $136.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $135.42 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $3,596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 289,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,530,000 after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

