Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pet Valu in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Pet Valu Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE PET traded down C$0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,956. Pet Valu has a fifty-two week low of C$23.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.90.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

