Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 326468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

