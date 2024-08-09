Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 909,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,407. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.