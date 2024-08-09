Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) PT Raised to $10.50

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 106,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,701. The firm has a market cap of $833.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 181,662 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

