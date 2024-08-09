PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PED opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.86 million, a PE ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86. PEDEVCO has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

