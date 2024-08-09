PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $69.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. PC Connection has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $76.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.

In other PC Connection news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,079,157.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,691 shares in the company, valued at $19,488,354.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Duckett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,746.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

