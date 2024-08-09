PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $69.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.67. PC Connection has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $76.39.
PC Connection Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 12.82%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
