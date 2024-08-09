PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in PayPal by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6,724.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 658,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 648,427 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

