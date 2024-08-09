Parkside Investments LLC Sells 16,745 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parkside Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,359 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 2.0% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,427,583,000 after buying an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,752,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,538 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares during the period. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $197,966,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.04. 10,221,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,732,034. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

