Parkside Investments LLC Invests $810,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Trading Up 3.1 %

NFLX traded up $18.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $630.35. 3,049,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,934,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $653.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,785 shares of company stock worth $60,416,265. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

