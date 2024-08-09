Parkside Investments LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 124,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

DIS stock remained flat at $85.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,878,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,736. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

